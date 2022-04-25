There is truly nothing better than getting a new recommended book and enjoying it so much that it becomes one of your favorites. Though, I suppose that may only occur with us booklovers. Nevertheless, if you’ve experienced finding something new and eventually adding to your coveted favorites shelf, there’s no greater joy for a reader.
Before joining the team at the Wood County District Public Library, I tended to read the same thing. New adult fiction was — and still is — a niche I like to read and to write. But I saw the same tropes over and over and was beginning to get bored of reading seemingly the same novel in different genre formats.
I was searching to find something new: something that would draw and keep my attention with all of the characters and themes I loved. The only problem was I didn’t know where to start looking, or how to find exactly what I was looking for.
Thankfully, the librarians at WCDPL had just the remedy for me. After talking with a few of them about my reading preferences, favorite authors and the things I was looking for in the perfect novel, they recommended a treasure trove of novels that soon became my all-time favorites.
If my situation sounds similar to yours, you could get personalized reading suggestions, too. We have plenty of methods for getting new reads that will make your top ten most loved books. Here are a few:
1. Fill out our Five Books Just for You form, found on the WCDPL website at wcdpl.org/content/five-books-just-you. This form is perfect for readers who already know what they like and what works for them, and are looking for something similar to add to their reading stacks. Simply fill out your favorite authors, titles, and genres that you like, and our librarians will get you five hand-selected picks to fit your tastes. Once your titles are chosen, they will be put on hold and ready for pickup at the library. It’s as easy as filling out the form and picking your new books up.
2. Browse our booklists at wcdpl.org/reading-suggestions-adults. When I say we have booklists that appeal to everyone, I mean we have booklists that appeal to everyone. Booklists range from everything including cozy mysteries, read-alikes, cookbooks, historical mysteries, horror and gardening. If you’re looking to browse and don’t have a specific genre in mind, this is a perfect place for you to start. Booklists can also be found in the library near the circulation desk and on the second floor near the elevator. You can also find resources on our reading suggestions page to find titles in a specific genre or that have the same feel as your favorites. Parents can also get new reading suggestions for kids and teens on our website at wcdpl.org/reading-suggestions-kids.
3. Give us a call, send us a message using the chat feature on our website, direct message us on social media, or fill out our contact form on our website. If you’re looking for something specific or have a title you can’t seem to find, we can help.
No matter what you’re looking for, we can recommend something. Our librarians have a variety of reading tastes and expertise, so you’ll be able to find someone who has similar likes to recommend you something great. There are so many ways to find your next favorite read at the library. Happy reading.
Nevius is the communications and marketing specialist at Wood County District Public Library.