While thinking about my days as a greenhouse grower, the month of December was always fascinating. I miss raising all those beautiful holiday plants.
Here’s how to care for some holiday favorites.
The Poinsettia (Euphorbia pulcherrima) has to be my all-time favorite, with the introduction of long-lasting cultivars, during the past several years; the popularity of the Poinsettia has increased immensely.
The Poinsettia was introduced to the United States by Joel Robert Poinsett in the year 1825. He was the first United States Ambassador to Mexico. Joel obtained the plants from their native area in the wilds of southern Mexico. Like all members of plants in the Genus Euphorbia the Poinsettia has white milky sap that may cause dermatitis or mild itchy rash in susceptible individuals. Poinsettias should be placed near a sunny window where it will receive the most available amount of sunlight.
Avoid exposing the plant near hot or cold drafts as these conditions may cause premature leaf drop. An ideal room temperature is between 65 and 70 Fahrenheit. Check the soil for water daily. When the soil feels dry to the touch, you should water the Poinsettia until the water comes out the drainage holes in the bottom of the pot.
If you have a cool part of your home like a finished basement or breezeway, you just cannot beat the florist Azalea (Rhododendron spp.) or the florist Cyclamen (Cyclamen persicum). The florist Azalea is a tender relative of the perennial common garden shrub. Plants with one quarter to one third flower open at time of purchase, will last approximately six weeks. The florist Cyclamen is a relative of the Primrose family. For maximum bloom of the long stalked, pastel colored flowers, purchase the Cyclamen with no more than five flowers open. The Cyclamen should have several buds coming and have more buds buried under the canopy of the plant.
You will have to check the Azalea or the Cyclamen for moisture levels daily and water when required. Flowers will last longer if the plant is kept cool in a 50-60 degree F area. The florist Azalea and florist Cyclamen are not hardy in Ohio; it will not survive our winters if planted outdoors.
Another holiday favorite that thrives in normal household conditions is the Christmas Cactus (Schlumbergera buckleyi). This popular houseplant is native to Brazil and are available in a wide variety of colors including red, rose, purple, lavender, peach, orange, cream, and white. In Brazil, the Christmas Cactus grows as epiphytes among tree branches in shady rain forests, and their pendulous stems make them a great choice for hanging baskets. Epiphytes are plants that grows on another plant but are not considered parasitic. Flowering can last up 7 to 8 weeks if the plants are kept at 68F.
To add to the confusion Thanksgiving Cactus (Schlumbergera truncate) are often sold as Christmas Cactus during the holiday season. To tell the two apart, look at the shape of the flattened stem segments. On the Thanksgiving Cactus, these stem segments each have 2 to 4 saw-toothed serrations or projections along the margins. The stem margins on the Christmas Cactus are more rounded.
For a flowering plant to enjoy after the holidays check out Amaryllis (Amaryllis spp.) and Paper White Narcissus (Narcissus tazetta). These plants are often sold as kits containing a container, soil, plant, and growing directions. After planting the Paper White Narcissus bulbs will flower in three weeks and the Amaryllis bulb in six to seven weeks. Most popular colors are red and white, flowers may also be pink, salmon, apricot, rose or a deep burgundy. One of the easiest bulbs to force is the Paperwhite Narcissus. It is considered a daffodil, this species requires no chilling or cold treatment to flower. Flowers are all white and about the size of quarter but borne in a cluster with up to a dozen blossoms. Inside the field of six white petals sets a small white cup. The name “tazetta” in Italian means “small cup.” Paperwhite narcissus have a strong musky sweetness type fragrance.
Often holiday plants received as a gift or purchased come decorated with foil or a pot cover. Slit or cut holes in the bottom of these covers to allow for escape of excess water. Also discard any excess water that might accumulate in the saucer.