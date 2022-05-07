PEMBERVILLE — It’s the garden that keeps on giving.
Greg and Lisa Whitacre’s garden was started 26 years ago when the couple moved to their 5-acre property outside of the village.
Almost every plant they have has been “split” and replanted in their gardens, which take up 2 1/2 acres, Greg Whitacre said.
He estimated that 75% of the couple’s plants are split every year to create new areas.
“We don’t actually go out and purchase very much.”
An example is the hostas, which number about 85.
“Every one of those hostas has been split,” Whitacre said. “I think we started out with 10.”
In addition to planting after the splits, the Whitacres also give a lot away.
Splitting can been done now or at the close of the growing season, he said.
“You can do it any time spring or fall,” he said, adding that the ideal time to split hostas is early spring when the spike emerges from the soil.
The garden is a partnership for the couple.
“I do the grunt work, as far as establishing a new area and moving the rock and stone and help her plant,” Whitacre said.
Lisa, who works part time at Obie’s Flowers in Pemberville, comes up with the ideas, he said.
The garden is a work in progress, Whitacre said.
“We started slowly, year by year, adding in a different garden section over time,” he said.
All of the garden areas have different names. There’s the woodland, perennial, mom and pond gardens.
All of the landscaping areas are outlined with field rock, which was collected from farmers in the area.
Whitacre estimated there are 3,000 rocks lining and defining the gardens.
There may not be a new addition to the gardens this year, Whitacre said. Last year’s labor was in high gear, culminating with being a featured stop on the Pemberville garden tour.
He said 200 people saw their gardens.
“We might just be relaxing and enjoying it finally,” Whitacre said of this year.
One chore that does have to be done every year is re-setting all the field border rocks, which settle down into the ground. Then, there’s the lawn.
“Just to mow and mow around six hours a week, then to maintain weeds, you’re looking at another 20 hours week,” Whitacre said.
The star of the gardens in the spring is brilliant phlox in purples and pinks.
They also have cannas and dahlias. In the late spring, Lisa will hang baskets of annuals to give the area even more color.
“It’s enjoyable, we just love spending time outdoors,” Whitacre said.