The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education established officers for 2022 but not without contention.
The board on Wednesday voted 4-1 to name Ryan Myers vice president.
Tracy Hovest, who cast the no vote, said it was her turn and that she felt she was not selected as punishment for “not falling in line.”
Ginny Stewart nominated Myers as vice president. Jill Carr was elected president with a unanimous vote.
Hovest said historically, the board has operated on the premise that each person gets their turn in a leadership role.
The only exception in recent years was when Bill Clifford did not want to serve as president and Stewart again led the board with the condition that Clifford was her vice president.
Hovest said that her no vote on electing Myers vice president was not against Myers, but in protest that it is not his turn for the role.
“I would like my turn to be vice president,” Hovest said.
This action shows lack of respect and denies her the opportunity to lead, she said.
Myers is a good human being and has good character, Hovest continued.
“He is going to be a good vice president,” she said.
The president and vice president don’t carry more weight on the board, she said.
“We’re all equals on this board.”
Hovest went on to say she is a voice for the parents and the community, and she will continue being that.
She said she was elected to be there for the kids, not for politics or to stroke anyone’s ego.
“What you don’t realize when trying to bury me, I’m a seed and I’m going to bloom,” Hovest said.
Carr said several of Hovest’s statements were not accurate, but she was not going to use a public forum to address them.
Carr has served on the board for six years. She said once she has her goals established, she will share them with the board.
During the meeting, the board also established committees.
Athletic advisory board: Myers, Hovest
Bowling Green Schools Foundation ex officio member: Norm Geer
Facilities: Myers, Carr
Policies: Stewart
Legislative liaison: Stewart
Finance/audit: Stewart, Hovest