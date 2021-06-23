One of the interesting things that the wife and I have learned about our dog Charles Ralph is that, as a German shepherd mix, he has a protective herding instinct.
At dog parks he loves to run circles around the other dogs as if to say, “OK guys, let’s all squeeze together in a tight bunch which will make for much more efficient butt sniffing.”
Charlie also paces the fence when he sees another canine friend on the other side. “Yo Chiweenie, you handsome mix of Chihuahua and dachshund. Get over here for a meet and greet. I’ll show you all of my favorite trees.”
But Charlie’s herding behavior became most apparent after we opened our swimming pool.
When allowed in the pool area, he runs around and around the perimeter of the pool. And when the wife and I would try entering the pool, he would bark and bark as if to say, “What’s happening? Oh geez. Mom and dad are getting near the water. Danger, danger, Will Robinson. I must save them by biting at their swimwear and dragging them back to safety.”
Our response to his biting and barking was, “Ouch, ouch. What are you doing you crazy dog?”
Soon it became obvious to us that Charles Ralph was afraid of the water and thought we should be too. So, a couple of weeks ago we began the process of teaching Charlie that water is fun, refreshingand a great form of low-impact exercise.
I didn’t learn to swim until I was in college. I took a physical education swim class where to teach you the survival float; they tied your feet and hands together and threw you in the deep end. If you floated you passed. If you didn’t, you flunked.
I don’t float. Never have, never will. I flunked. Luckily, they did pull me up when the bubbles stopped.
Conversely, we had a much gentler method of teaching swimming for Charlie. He loves hot dogs. There is nothing he won’t do for a hot dog snack. So, we put this delicious treat on the top step of the pool stairs. He ate it. Then we kept moving the treat a little farther out of reach so he would have to step down to get it. This progressed until he reached the third step. All of this happened over the span of a couple of days.
I said to the wife, “Look how quickly he’s learning. No more barking. No more biting. And he’s on the third step.”
“It is amazing what a few pieces of hot dog can accomplish,” the wife said.
“I can’t help but think that if they had bribed me in college swim class with hot dogs, I probably wouldn’t have flunked. I might have even floated.”
On the third day of our doggy swim lessons, Charlie was coaxed down the stairs and into the pool and actually swam from one end to the other. It was a milestone moment that had the wife and I clapping and cheering, and even shedding a tear or two.
No more “danger, Will Robinson.” Only fun in the sun and playing in the pool — hotdogs included.
Raul Ascunce is a freelance columnist for the Sentinel-Tribune. He may be contacted at RaulAscunce@gmail.com.