FOSTORIA — ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital is holding its 17th annual Red Dress Luncheon as a drive thru on Feb. 5 from noon- 1 p.m. in Stacy’s Place parking lot, 625 Plaza Drive.
The luncheon celebrates the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement that calls for women to assume responsibility for their heart health and live stronger, longer lives.
New this year will be a drive-thru experience. The drive-thru luncheon will include a heart healthy meal prepared by Hannah Robertson, senior executive chef, ProMedica Toledo Hospital, with celebrity waiters who will deliver the meal directly to vehicles.
Meals can also be delivered to an area business or residence by one of the celebrity waiters. A minimum of five meals per order is required for delivery.
Registration for the luncheon is required. The deadline to register is Jan. 29. The cost of the meal is $13 and must be pre-paid. Participants may register by calling 419-436-6688 or email becky.bouillon@promedica.org.
Registrants will receive a goodie bag.