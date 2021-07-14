PERRYSBURG — Effective immediately, Hospice of Northwest Ohio is once again offering in-person bereavement groups and private counseling sessions. A virtual option remains for anyone not comfortable attending the in-person sessions. Masks are required inside the hospice facilities.
Current Groups Offerings:
Coping with Loss – A twice monthly interactive support group for adults. Participants will learn about grief and have the opportunity to express and receive support, develop an understanding of one’s loss, learn realistic expectations for one’s self and discover healthy coping skills.
First and third Tuesday of the month from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Perrysburg Center
Second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Toledo Center
First and third Wednesday of the month from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Michigan Office
Mending Grief with Mindfulness – A twice monthly support group for adults. Participants will meet in a supported environment to learn techniques – including meditation – to manage the intense emotions that come with grief.
First and third Monday of the month from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Toledo Center
Spousal or Partner Loss – Twice monthly support group for those who have experienced the death of a spouse or partner. Participants will learn ways to adapt to this life-changing event, set realistic expectations for one’s self, learn to take care of one’s self, gain support in understanding of grief and live with/manage the loneliness after loss.
First and third Wednesday of the month from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at the Toledo Center
Second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 3:00-4:30 p.m. at the Perrysburg Center
To assure the best possible group experience, anyone interested in attending must first speak to a member of the hospice bereavement team by phone to learn about the options and determine which group would be the most beneficial.
All bereavement services are provided free of charge and are available to anyone in the community, whether or not they have had previous involvement with Hospice of Northwest Ohio. All meetings are conducted by our licensed counselors.
Contact the Hospice of Northwest Ohio Bereavement Department at 419-661-4001. To learn more about grief and loss, visit www.hospicenwo.org.