PERRYSBURG — Community members are invited to a four-week yoga class series aimed at connecting the mind, body and heart of those who have experienced the loss of a loved one. Gentle Yoga for Grief will be held Saturdays, June 25-July 16 from 10-11 a.m. at the Perrysburg Hospice Center, 30000 East River Road.
Grieving is a holistic journey. Yoga can help participants find their center and ease the pain of grief. All people regardless of fitness level, age and flexibility are encouraged to attend. This class offers yoga for all bodies and abilities.
Conducted by a certified yoga instructor, who specializes in yoga for every body, participants will work through the energetic and emotional blocks of grief to find peace.
The classes are free and open to anyone in the community, whether or not they have had a prior relationship with Hospice of Northwest Ohio, however, advance registration is required. Attendees should wear comfortable clothing; bring water, a mat and small towel or pillow. Masks are required.
For more information or to register, contact the Hospice Bereavement Department at 419-661-4001.
To learn more about grief and loss or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, visit www.hospicenwo.org.