Perrysburg Superintendent Tom Hosler will remain in his position after the State Board of Education on Tuesday voted to select Steve Dackin as the next state superintendent of public instruction with 14 out of 19 votes.
Hosler had applied to be state superintendent.
“I learned so much throughout this process and I appreciate the time and resources devoted to it. We have many challenges ahead in education, here in Perrysburg and across Ohio, and I plan to continue to do everything I can to ensure all students achieve their greatest potential,” Hosler said in a statement.
He said that the decision to apply for the state’s superintendent position was one of the most difficult that he had made in his professional career.
“It is the only position that I have applied for since I was named superintendent of Perrysburg Schools over 15 years ago. I applied because I felt the state is at an important crossroads with unprecedented challenges facing the children in Ohio and that I could provide the leadership to ensure all students in Ohio achieve their greatest potential. I am grateful that I had this opportunity,” Hosler said.
“In my role as superintendent of Perrysburg Schools and as an educational advocate throughout Ohio, my greatest joy throughout this process was having an opportunity to speak with people from across the state and hear the respect and admiration they have for Perrysburg Schools and its faculty, staff members, students and administrators. I am so proud to be a member of this team.
“I would like to thank those members of the Perrysburg School Board who were patient throughout this process and offered me their support. I also want to thank the administrative team, central office staff members and all Perrysburg Schools employees who have also been patient and supportive.”
Dackin has been a teacher, administrator, and district superintendent and has overseen school and community partnerships at Columbus State Community.