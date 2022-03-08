Horizon Youth Theatre’s 2022 Festival of Shorts, an annual bill of student-written one act plays, will be stages this weekend.
This year, the group went to the archives and found three of favorite scripts from past devising classes helmed by Cassie Greenlee and Keith Guion and cast them with new actors.
The shows will take place in the sanctuary of the First Presbyterian Church, 126 S. Church St, on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.. Admission is by donation.
The plays, with their performance days and cast lists, are:
[Insert Cliche Mystery Title Here] directed by Keith Guion, Friday and Sunday.
Cast: Phoebe McClure, Nolan Bechstein, Claire Nelson, Huxley Beard, Sophia Ploeger, Isabella Busdiecker, Logan Kerin.
#ConfusedAboutTheMuffins directed by Cassie Greenlee, performing Friday and Saturday.
Cast: Leo Roberts-Zibbel, Fox Roberts-Zibbel, Aidan Thomas, Ren Clifford, Nia Warman, Raylee Brott, Calista Motisher, Mali Cloeter, Rose Walters, Ruby St. Louis, Clarissa Hensley.
Featherwary directed by Liz Robertson, performing Saturday and Sunday.
Cast: Violet Grossman, Izzie Douglass, Maggie Otley, Cole Suelzer, Ginger Windom, Alice Walters.