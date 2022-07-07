GRAND RAPIDS — The Wood County Farm Bureau is hosting a brewery tour featuring seven local businesses at Heban’s Field of Dreams, 15125 Wapakoneta Road.
HOP around Wood County is set for July 16 at 6:30 p.m. This event will feature samples of beer and wine from seven local breweries and wineries. Food will also be available to purchase from O Henry’s food truck and a dessert bar is being sponsored by Kingston Healthcare.
Guests can enjoy samples, fellowship with friends and explore the farm venue.
The event costs are $35 for farm bureau members and $40 for non farm bureau members.
Proceeds from ticket sales will go towards supporting the 2023 Wood County Farm Bureau scholarship program.
“We are excited to host this fun community event again this year. Everyone that attended last year had so much fun — you won’t want to miss out on an opportunity to raise money for scholarships, while also supporting local wineries and breweries — all while having fun with friends,” Wood County Farm Bureau Board President Stacie Anderson said.
Vendors include: Aistear Brewing, Arlyn’s Good Beer, Brewing Green, Myla Marcus, Wild Side Brewing Company, Majestic Oak Winery and Juniper Brewing Company.
Tickets can be purchased through EventBrite by searching HOP Around Wood County or using the link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hop-around-wood-county-tickets-301422802717?fbclid=IwAR3FQ0FxZDLoZ8gIbJwdBfkeSAog6PxvTpVU0ANGJBo2m5QE7K0A5GQYTnM.
For more information, call 419-849-2128.