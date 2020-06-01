Central Catholic High School
The following Central Catholic High School students from Wood County made the honor roll for the third quarter.
3,90 or above
Carly Hiser and Matthew Webb, both of Bowling Green; Avery Bloomer, Olivia Christie, Mary Ellis, Addison Galernik, Ellie Hire, Justin Hire, Brinn Hunt, Teagan Hunt, Maegan Kennedy, Sophia Poling, Avery Reinhart and Leigha Schumaker, all of Perrysburg; and Brent Matus of Millbury.
3.50-3.89
Ellis, Keller Komives, Sarah Schramm and Tyler Thomas, all of Perrysburg.