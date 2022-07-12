Register for Wood County Park District programs at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897. Find and register for volunteering opportunities at wcparks.galaxydigital.com.
Attend a Kayaking Paddle Skills & Rescue Workshop on Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Three Meadows Pond, 700 Three Meadows Drive, Perrysburg. The morning seeks to refine paddling skills. The afternoon puts those skills to use, equipping you with rescue knowledge and practice in the afternoon. Prepare for an active day with lots of paddling and frequent swimming. All kayaks and gear are provided. Personal equipment is welcome, please check with the leader beforehand. See online description for full details and registration requirements. Cost: $55
Choose Your Adventure on July 19 from 6-9 p.m. at Otsego Park: 20000 West River Road. The program naturalist staff are teaming up for an evening of educational fun. Stations will include getting in the river to catch macroinvertebrates, meeting a live program animal and seeing furs of mammal species of Wood County’s past and present. Each presentation will last around 45 minutes to an hour, and there will be time to participate in all three. We will be in the water exploring with our hands and nets so wear quick drying clothes and footwear that can get wet and stay attached to your feet.
Milkweed and Monarchs is set for July 21 from 7-8:30 p.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve: 29530 White Road, Perrysburg. Want to know more about the mighty monarch butterfly? Learn about its life history, migration feats and how to help their conservation locally from Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist Joy Schall. Afterwards, look for monarch caterpillars and adults flying, as well as other butterfly species that might be out and about on a warm summer evening.
Sustainable Options for Pest Management will be held July 20 from 6-7 p.m. at Carter Historic Farm: 18331 Carter Road. What does sustainable pest management mean? What is the difference between organic, sustainable, conventional and pesticide-free pest management? Staff will define the different approaches and discuss the principles of integrated pest management and how this approach can be combined with pest management philosophy. The leader is Michelle Wallace, regional ANR extension educator.
Island Tour Kayaking will be held July 23 from 8:30 a.m.-noon at Weirs Rapids Access, 21095 Range Line Road. Paddle through the largest island chain in the Mighty Maumee with a naturalist as you check out ecological features and learn about the history of the islands. Search for wildlife like bald eagles, painted turtles and beaver and more. A kayaking safety and skills session will precede the trip. Previous kayaking experience is highly recommended. Paddling trip is roughly 5 river miles. Cost is $15, FWCP $10.
Farm Hand Olympics will be held July 23 from 10 a.m.-noon at Carter Historic Farm: 18331 Carter Road. Put your farm hand skills to the test and measure your skills against other Farm Hand Olympic participants. Snacks and water will be provided. Participants will be completing dirty outdoor tasks that require heavy lifting, walking and running. This program is designed for ages 8-10. Dress appropriately. The leader is Alyssa Garland.
Research Spotlight: Oak Trees
Tuesday, July 26; 7:00 – 8:00 pm
Videoconference presentation
Join researcher Emma Shedd from Michigan Tech University to learn about her study of oak trees in Wood County and across their Midwestern range and what it might reveal in terms of a changing climate. She will discuss the questions that she and her research team are thinking about and what they hope to learn from the data that they are gathering.
Monthly Mindfulness
Saturday, July 30; 9:30 – 11:00 am
W.W. Knight Nature Preserve: 29530 White Road, Perrysburg
Give yourself permission to get away to reconnect and relax. Join naturalist and meditation teacher Emma Taylor for a monthly nature-based mindfulness session at a local Wood County Park. Classes will consist of a combination of seated and walking mindfulness practices and nature awareness activities. This class is appropriate for teens and adults. Registration required. Leader: Emma Taylor
Wheat Threshing (families, adults)
Sunday, July 31; 1:00 – 3:00 pm
Carter Historic Farm: 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green
See how wheat goes from grain on the stalk to being ready for grinding, as well as straw for animal bedding. Leader: Chris Dauer
Paddle the Pond on July 25 from 4-7:30 p.m. atW.W. Knight Nature Preserve: 29530 White Road, PerrysburgHop in a canoe or kayak and have fun on the pond! Perfect for a family outing, comfort-builder for beginners or relaxing exercise. An instructor will be available for introductory safety and skills education. All boats, life-jackets and paddles provided. Canoes, kayaks and gear on a first-come-first-served basis. Call ahead for special needs accommodations. Free program. No registration required.