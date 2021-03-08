Mali Combs and Jordan Kimmel were crowned winter homecoming queen and king at North Baltimore High School on Jan. 29. They were honored during halftime of the basketball game. She is the granddaughter of Kim Combs and he is the son of Michael and Cheryl Kimmel.
