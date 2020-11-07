This holiday season, the Wood County Committee on Aging Inc. is holding its seventh annual Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Holiday Outreach Project, partnering with Wood County Job and Family Services.
This project is intended to provide aid to applicants with gifts during the holiday season to help relieve the financial burden to grandparents raising grandchildren.
A completed application must be submitted to determine eligibility. One application per household with grandchildren ages 0-17 will be considered annually. The deadline for applications is Dec. 4. Submissions may be returned to any of the eight senior centers of WCCOA.
For questions or to receive an application, contact the WCCOA Programs Department at 419-353-5661 or toll-free at 800-367-4935. The application is also available online at: http://wccoa.net/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Grandparents-Raising-Grandchildren-2020.pdf
Holiday outreach project funds raised through the senior centers in Wood County will be used by WCCOA to purchase gifts for the eligible children. All gifts will be purchased and wrapped by WCCOA staff. To purchase a gift for a child or make a monetary donation to the Holiday Outreach Project, contact WCCOA for more information.