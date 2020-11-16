Lights around Pemberville
PEMBERVILLE — Due to COVID-19 guidelines, Pemberville will not be hosting a holiday parade this year.
Instead, past parade participants are invited to join in “Lights Around Town” as part of the 2020 Christmas in the Village, Nov. 28-29.
Lighted units will be on display throughout town Nov. 29 from 6:30-8 p.m.
Other holiday happenings that evening include Lights at Mason Park, Festival of Trees at the Opera House, the Historical Society’s Annual Bake Shoppe, Free tours at the Pember-Furry House, carriage rides (ticket purchase required), pop-up crafters market, business holiday open houses/shopping, food vendors, hot cocoa/coffee station, holiday book fair, musical selections by the Eastwood Band and Santa will be in town.
Social distancing guidelines will be observed and face masks will be required.
Lights twinkle at zoo through Dec. 31
TOLEDO — The Toledo Zoo’s Lights Before Christmas are on through Dec. 31.
Hours are Sunday-Thursday, 3-9 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 3-9 p.m.
The display will be open on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve from 3-8 pm. and on Christmas Day from 3-9 p.m. It will also be open New Year’s Eve from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
With over 1 million lights, the award-winning Big Tree and over 200 illuminated animal images spread out across the zoo, the 2020 edition of the electrical spectacle is sure to be both merry and bright.
Holiday gifts with a purpose
WHITEHOUSE— The Market at Bittersweet Gardens provides meaningful paid employment opportunities for adults with autism, and each product is hand-crafted by Bittersweet participants.
Every purchase supports Bittersweet’s mission of positively impacting the lives of individuals with autism.The market features products from Bittersweet’s creative arts, culinary and gardens programs.
Some of the products include fused glass pieces, woven home goodsceramic art, cookies, ceramics and glass magnets, wine glass charms, holiday ornaments, autism awareness keychains, hand-woven table runners, hanging ceramic pieces and paintings.
Custom, commissioned artwork is available. Contact Retail Coordinator Lindsay Nagy, t lnagy@bittersweetfarms.org for more information.
While the market’s storefront is currently closed to in-person customers due to COVID-19, the virtual market is open for business. There is contactless pick-up at our Whitehouse location (12660 Archbold-Whitehouse Road, is available for all items, with shipping available for select items.
Since 1983, Bittersweet Inc. has been successfully serving adults and adolescents with Autism Spectrum Disorders across three locations in Ohio. The mission of Bittersweet, Inc. is to positively impact the lives of individuals with autism and those whose lives they touch.
‘Christmas Carol’ goes on
TOLEDO — The Toledo Rep’s Christmas Carol, an annual Toledo tradition for more than 30 years, this year will be vastly different due to the national coronavirus pandemic.
The Rep’s annual holiday gift to Toledo is a fresh, new production, collectively celebrating and honoring past Rep versions of this classic tale. Charles Dickens’ timeless tale of redemption as curmudgeonly Ebenezer Scrooge is transformed by the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Future into an empathetic man who embodies the true spirit of the holidays.
The production runs Dec. 3-6 and 10-13 at the 10th Street stage in downtown Toledo. Shows will be live and live streamed.
A performance will be available on demand Dec. 14-31. A DVD will also be available for sale.
Visit toledorep.org for more information.
Toledo Ballet announces 80th anniversary Nutcracker
TOLEDO —The Toledo Ballet’s 80th Nutcracker, the longest-running annual production in the nation, will pay tribute to Marie Bollinger-Vogt, founder and artistic director emeritus of Toledo Ballet.
Presented with five performances on Dec. 11, at 7 p.m., Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Dec. 13 at 1 and 5 p.m. at the Stranahan Theater, Toledo Ballet is offering limited in-person and a livestreaming ticket option, now available to the general public.
“I am thrilled that we will be performing our 80th Nutcracker, both live in-person and on our new streaming platform this December,” said Lisa Mayer-Lang, artistic director for Toledo Ballet. “Though it will look a little different than our usual Nutcracker because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we feel it is important to continue our annual tradition in this monumental year and to celebrate our annual tradition by implementing masks as well as a smaller cast so that we can perform as safely as possible for our beloved Toledo region audience members.”
Toledo Ballet’s Nutcracker is a long-standing holiday tradition that tells the magical story of a young girl, her Nutcracker Prince, and their adventures with toy soldiers, mice, dancing snowflakes, and a Sugar Plum Fairy in the dazzling Land of Sweets. To honor the life and work of Bollinger-Vogt, the lead role will be Marie, rather than the traditional Clara, in this year’s production.
Guest appearances in this year’s production include BalletMet Principal dancers Caitlin Valentine-Ellis and Miguel Anaya as the Sugar Plum Fairy and Cavalier. Toledo Ballet will also pay tribute to local healthcare workers and first responders who have been on the front line throughout the coronavirus pandemic and invite them to star as Mother Ginger.
In-person tickets begin at $42. Livestreaming tickets begin at $35.
Visit toledoballet.com, stop by the TAPA Box Office located at 1838 Parkwood Avenue, or call 419-246-8000 for more information.
This year’s production will be choreographed to a previously recorded soundtrack that was performed in collaboration with the Toledo Symphony Orchestra led by Music Director Alain Trudel.