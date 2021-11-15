Celebrate Christmas in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS — Christmas Open House Weekend is this weekend in the village from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. today and noon-5 p.m. on Sunday
There will be shopping, holiday music, entertainment and a strolling Father Christmas.
The Light up the Night Christmas Parade will be Dec. 11 beginning at 6 p.m. Bikes, floats, cars, trucks, golf carts, horses, and more will be lit up traveling down Front Street.
Lights twinkle at zoo through Dec. 31
TOLEDO — The Toledo Zoo’s Lights Before Christmas are on through Dec. 31.
Hours are Sunday-Thursday, 3-9 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 3-9 p.m.
The display will be open on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 3-8 pm. It will also be open New Year’s Eve from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
There are over 1 million lights, a Big Tree and over 200 illuminated animal images spread out across the zoo.
‘Christmas Carol’ on Rep stage
TOLEDO — The Toledo Rep’s Christmas Carol, an annual Toledo tradition for more than 30 years, will be staged Dec. 2-12.
Charles Dickens’ timeless tale of redemption as curmudgeonly Ebenezer Scrooge is transformed by the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Future into an empathetic man who embodies the true spirit of the holidays.
The production is at the 10th Street stage in downtown Toledo.
Visit toledorep.org for more information.
See Nutcracker, put on by Toledo Ballet
TOLEDO —The Toledo Ballet’s Nutcracker, the longest-running annual production in the nation, will pay tribute to Marie Bollinger-Vogt, founder and artistic director emeritus of Toledo Ballet.
There will be four fperformances on Dec. 10 at 7 p.m., Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. at the Stranahan Theater. There will also be streaming options.
Toledo Ballet’s Nutcracker is a long-standing holiday tradition that tells the magical story of a young girl, her Nutcracker Prince, and their adventures with toy soldiers, mice, dancing snowflakes, and a Sugar Plum Fairy in the dazzling Land of Sweets.
Visit toledoballet.com for more information.
Register to visit decorated Manor House
TOLEDO — The 46th annual Holidays at the Manor House will return as an in-person event December 4-12 at Wildwood Preserve. Reservations for time slots will be required this year to manage the number of people in the House at a time, and masks will be required. Admission is free.
Online reservations must be made at https://metroparkstoledo.com.
Ring in the holidays at one of Northwest Ohio’s most festive celebrations. Each year, volunteers from the community transform over 30 areas of the 30,000-square-foot Manor House into a holiday wonderland. Tour the house and see why more than 40,000 people make Holidays at the Manor House part of their holiday tradition.
Visit Metroparks Hall on the same dates from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. so see the model train exhibit by the Swanton Area Railroad and Model Club. Reservations will not be required to see the trains, however a limited number of people will be allowed inside the building at one time.
Also, enjoy a walk along the lighted trails on the grounds surrounding the Manor House.
For reservations/inquires call 419-407-9810.