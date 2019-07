Ingredients

2/3 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 1/2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 tablespoon flour (Gold Medal)

3 cups milk

3 egg yolks, slightly beaten

1 tablespoon butter

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla

Directions

Combine first four ingredients, then stir in milk. Cook, stirring constantly, until mixture thickens and boils. Boil 1 minute, then remove from heat.

Stir at least 1 cup of hot mixture into the egg yolks. Then blend into hot mixture.

Boil 1 minute more. Add 1 tablespoon butter and 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla.

Cool and pour into pie shell.

Graham Cracker Pie Shell

Crush 1/2 pound of graham crackers and blend in 1/2 cup of soft butter or oleo and 1/4 cup of brown sugar.

Place in 9-inch pie pan.

Pat mixture firmly against sides and bottom, forming a shell. Chill in refrigerator three hours or bake 10 minutes in the oven at 350 degrees.