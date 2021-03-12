PERRYSBURG — History Circle Continues at Way Public Library with Group Discussion on “Anne of Green Gables.”
Way Library’s discussion series, the History Circle, led by Dr. Chelsea Griffis, lecturer in history at the University of Toledo, continues on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The group will meet virtually via Zoom for a discussion of the 1985 miniseries “Anne of Green Gables.” The film is based on Lucy Maud Montgomery’s novel of the same name and tells the story of Anne Shirley and her life on a farm in Canada.
W atch the movie beforehand; it’s available at the library to borrow. Registration is required and closes 12 hours before the start of the program. Register online at waylibrary.info or by calling 419-874-3135, x119. The Zoom link will be emailed to all who register.