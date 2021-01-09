PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library’s discussion series, the History Circle, led by Chelsea Griffis, lecturer in history at the University of Toledo, continues on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
The group will meet virtually via Zoom for a discussion of the 2015 film “The Witch”
The film is set in Puritan New England and features a family beset by supernatural forces. The film is rated R.
Kristen Geaman, lecturer in history at UT, will join as a special guest for this discussion.
Those registering for the Zoom should plan to watch the movie before the event. “The Witch” is available to borrow at the library and available to stream on Kanopy, which is free with a library card.
Registration for the virtual event is required and closes 12 hours before the start of the program. Register online at waylibrary.info or by calling 419-874-3135.