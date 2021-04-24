PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library’s discussion series, the History Circle, continues on May 26 at 7 p.m.
The group, led by Chelsea Griffis, will meet virtually via Zoom for a discussion of American Experience: 1964.
Griffis is a lecturer in history at the University of Toledo. Her current research projects include conservative women and the Equal Rights Amendment, and the history of women’s in-home selling parties. She teaches courses on women’s history, the history of U.S. ethnicity and immigration, and U.S. LGBTQ history.
Those attending are asked to watch the movie in advance of the discussion. It is available at the library to borrow and is also streaming on Hoopla.
Registration is required and closes 12 hours before the program. Register online at waylibrary.info or by calling 419-874-3135 ext. 119. The Zoom link will be sent to all who are registered.