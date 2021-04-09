PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library’s discussion series, the History Circle, continues on Wednesday at 7 pm.
The group will meet virtually via Zoom for a discussion of the 1997 blockbuster “Titanic.” The film tells the story of the ill-fated ship and two star-crossed lovers. Titanic is rated PG-13 and runs three hours and 30 minutes.
The History Circle is led by Chelsea Griffis, lecturer in history at the University of Toledo.
Participants are asked to watch the movie prior to the discussion. It is available at the library to borrow. Advance registration is required for the Zoom and closes 12 hours before the discussion. Register online at waylibrary.info or by calling 419-874-3135, ext. 119.