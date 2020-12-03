PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library’s discussion series, the History Circle, led by Dr. Chelsea Griffis, continues on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
The group will meet virtually via Zoom for a group discussion of the documentary film “Reel Injun.” The movie considers how Hollywood has portrayed Native Americans. Copies of the DVD will be available at Way and on Hoopla.
Griffis is a lecturer in history at the University of Toledo. Her current research projects include conservative women and the Equal Rights Amendment, and the history of women’s in-home selling parties. She teaches courses on women’s history, the history of US ethnicity and immigration and U.S. LGBTQ history.
Registration is required at waylibrary.info or by calling 419-874-3135, ext, 119, and the Zoom link will be emailed to registrants at least 12 hours before the discussion. Registration closes 12 hours before the start of the program.