PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library’s discussion series, the History Circle, led by Chelsea Griffis, lecturer in history at the University of Toledo, continues on Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. The group will meet virtually via Zoom for a group discussion of the 1989 movie “Glory.”
Griffis’ current research projects include conservative women and the Equal Rights Amendment, and the history of women’s in-home selling parties. She teaches courses on women’s history, the history of US ethnicity and immigration, and U.S. LGBTQ history.
Registered participants are asked to watch the movie beforehand. DVDs of “Glory” are available at Way to borrow. Registration is required and the Zoom link will be sent to registered participants at least 12 hours before the discussion. Registration closes 12 hours before Zoom program starts. Register online at waylibrary.info or by calling 419-874-3135 ext. 119.