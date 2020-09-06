NORTHWOOD – Hirzel Canning Company is proud to announce its Tomato Grower Award winners from the 2019 harvest season. These growers are recognized for their mastery of growing and delivering high quality, fresh tomatoes to Hirzel Canning. The locally grown tomatoes are then processed into a variety of Dei Fratelli brand products.
“The agriculture industry went through many obstacles last year from an unusual planting season to a late harvest, and we couldn’t be more grateful for our partnerships with these local growers,” said Steve Hirzel, president. “We are committed to provide high quality tomato-based products, and our growers help us bring these products to families’ tables across the country.”
Awards are as follows:
Grower of the Year Award
· Spencer Vahs and Craig Bercaw of B&V Farms in Coldwater, Michigan
Master Grower Awards
· Randy Luckey of Luckey Homestead in Elmore
· Mike and Todd Schulte of Schulte Farms in Pandora
Top Grade Award
· Trent and Todd Rothert of Rothert Farms in Elmore
0% Culls Award
· Neise Magg in Pandora
· Hirzel Farms in Luckey
· B&B Farms in Coldwater, Michigan
Hirzel Canning Company, producers of Dei Fratelli products, was founded in 1923 by Carl R. Hirzel in Northwest Ohio. Nearly a century later, the company works closely with over 30 local, family growers in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan to grow the highest quality produce ensuring we provide your family the most flavorful tomato products under the Dei Fratelli brand. To learn more , visit www.deifratelli.com