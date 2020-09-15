Register for the following Wood County Park District programs at www.wcparks.org or by calling 419-353-1897.
A Spectacular Spider Search will be held Wednesday from 6-7:30 p.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg. Eight-legged friends are plentiful and busy this time of year. Come with an open mind and learn about these web-spinning wonders. This is a free program led by Bill Hoefflin.
Homeschoolers: Orienteering will be held Sept. 18 at William Henry Harrison Park, 644 Bierley Ave., Pemberville. Learn how to use a compass and navigate a simple orienteering course. This is a free program led by Jim Witter. There are two sessions, 10-11:15 a.m. and 1-2:15 p.m.
Listen to a Depression-era Concert on Saturday from 2-4 p.m. at Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road. Local musicians Jodie and Russ will be providing live music for the whole family to enjoy. Up to nine families/parties will be assigned a location on the lawn from which to enjoy the music. This is a free program led by Corinne Gordon.
Clean up the World Weekend is set for Sunday from 1-2 p.m. at Carter Historic Farm. Meet in the barn to go over safety procedures, gather supplies and get excited about protecting and celebrating nature. Kids are encouraged to take part and must be accompanied by an adult. Prizes and refreshments will be provided. This volunteer program is designed for ages 6 and up. This is a free program led by Stephanie Ross.
Hibernate, Hike, or Hunker, an online program, will be held Sept. 22 from 6-7:30 p.m. As winter approaches there are a myriad of strategies that our local animals use to deal with our sometimes-harsh Ohio winters. Join us on your stream capable device, a link to the stream and instructions will be sent to the email provided with registration. This is a free program led by Bill Hoefflin.
Try Top Rope Night Climbing on Sept. 22 from 7-9 p.m. at Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve, 26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg. Enjoy climbing at Sawyer Quarry under the stars. Headlamps and lighting will be provided. This is a free program led by Thomas Worsham.
Hear the Songs of Nocturnal Insects on Sept. 24 from 8-9 p.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg. Insects of all kinds fill the humid nighttime air with their songs. Look and listen for these six-legged critters and learn how they make these noises. This is a free program led by Jim Witter.
Hiking for Health will be held Sept. 25 from 10-11:30 a.m. at Cedar Creek Preserve, 4575 Walbridge Road, Northwood. Join a naturalist for exercise and the wonder of watching the seasonal changes. The hikes will offer a true mind-body connection. Sign up for one week or both. This is a free program led by Bill Hoefflin.
Composting 101 is set for Sept. 27 from 10 a.m.-noon at Carter Historic Farm. Join us for part four of our composting journey that has been taking place throughout the summer, and watch as our compost transforms into an organic “black gold” for plants to thrive in. Learn the fundamentals of what composting is, the various forms of composting, how to make a successful compost and why composting is important. This will be a hands-on event for those interested in getting a little dirty, but you are welcome to simply observe as well. This is a free program led by Stephanie Ross.