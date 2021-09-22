Register for the following Wood County Park District programs at www.wcparks.org or by calling 419-353-1897. If a fee isn’t mentioned, the program is free.
Hiking for Health will be held Friday from 10:30 a.m.-noon at the Black Swamp Preserve, 1014 S. Maple St. Join a naturalist for exercise and the wonder of watching the seasonal changes. The hikes will offer a true mind-body connection. Sign up for one week or all four.
Crochet for Kids is set for Saturday from 10 a.m.-noon at Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road. Learn the basics of crochet and how to make your very own scarf. Through this program, kids can improve their hand-eye coordination, gain a sense of accomplishment in making their own clothing, connect with their past and develop a new hobby. Ages 8-12. Crochet hook and yarn are included. Snacks will be provided.
Sharing Nature Family Playtime will be held Saturday from 2-3:30 p.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg. Bring children for a family playtime hike! Time in nature and outdoor play is beneficial for kids and adults. A naturalist will lead a nature hike focused on play where you can learn activities to play for years to come with your little one. This program is best for children ages 5+.
Top-Rope Climbing is set for Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve, 26940 Lime City Rd, Perrysburg. Experience the only top-rope climbing area in Northwest Ohio. Climb up a 25-foot limestone rock face in this challenge-by-choice beginner friendly experience. All equipment is provided. Call ahead for special needs accommodations. The program fee is $12, $10 for Friends of the Parks.
Hibernate, Hike or Hunker will be held Sept. 29 from 6-7:30 p.m. at W.W. Knight.As winter approaches there are a myriad of strategies that our local animals use to deal with our sometimes-harsh Ohio winters. Bring the family to meet some of our animal ambassadors, feel some furs and learn how you might help critters overwinter near you.
The Scarecrow Contest & Workshop is set for Oct. 1 from 5-7:30 p.m. at Carter Historic Farm. Join in on the fun fall tradition of building scarecrows and lighthearted competition. Build a scarecrow from scratch using our provided materials or bring a homemade scarecrow to Carter Historic Farm to enter in our 20th Annual Scarecrow Contest to win cash prizes. Find full contest details at wcparks.org. Contest scarecrows will be on display and judged live during the Heritage Farm Fest on Oct. 2. Scarecrow pickup begins Oct. 16.