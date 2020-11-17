Leanne Hershberger made a life choice early last year.
She embraced a vegan lifestyle.
“I really don’t consider vegan a diet. It is a lifestyle,” said the Bowling Green High School senior.
Her family has been vegetarian her entire life, so the change wasn’t that difficult, Hershberger said.
Vegetarian don’t eat meat products. Vegans also stay away from all animal products, which includes eggs, cheese, milk and butter.
“I did enough research that is was difficult to not switch over,” Hershberger said. “You get to a certain point and you realize that there’s no need for you to be eating those things.”
She said a person can get all the needed nutrients without meat and dairy.
“Once you see some of the things that are going on in the dairy industry, it’s kind of hard to ignore those,” Hershberger said. “It was easy for me.”
She is concerned about the mistreatment of animals raised for meat — and while the dairy industry may be better, there are still items she finds objectionable, such as impregnating cows to get milk.
“There are a lot of disconnects between the consumer and the producer and there are a lot of things that are hidden.”
Hershberger said eating vegan is easier than expected – there are substitutes for everything.
There is vegan butter, egg substitute, and almond or soy milk (which she has been drinking since a kid). Most are not that much more expensive, she said.
Hershberger will often substitute ground flax seeds for eggs, saying the mixture of flax seeds and water is gelatinous.
“And it’s super cheap, it’s cheaper than eggs.”
She said she has been baking for a long time. There are pictures of her as a toddler sitting on a counter with a spoon in one hand and a bowl in front of her.
Hershberger said she is a science nerd and likes the concept of “putting things together and getting something out of it.”
It’s also relaxing, and being in high school, she said she’s stressed all the time.
“It’s nice to use my hands and not think about it.”
Hershberger paused quite a while when asked if she prefers baking over cooking.
“I think I like baking better because it is like an extra on the side. You eat three meals so you have to cook. You can add in baking for fun.”
Her favorite to bake is cookies because she can go on auto-pilot to make them – and vegan chocolate is easy to find.
Hershberger also makes a lot of Buddha bowls, which consist of a grain of some sort, a protein and some vegetables.
She gets many of her recipes by following vegan Instagramers and blogs.
The recipe for her World’s Easiest Cinnamon Rolls came from the Minimalist Baker site, which also has gluten-free recipes and those that take 10 ingredients or less or take fewer than 30 minutes to make.
“They’re pretty easy to veganize,” Hershberger said about the rolls. “You can easily swap out the butter.”
At the high school, she is a member of the National Honor Society and Société Honoraire de Français.
She has been with Julie’s Dance Studio since second grade.
“Dance takes up a lot of my life,” she said.
This time of year, dancers would be prepping for “The Nutcracker,” but coronavirus has changed the preparations.
She also has participated in Girls Scouts since first grade and is working on her Gold Award, similar to the Eagle earned in Boy Scouts.
She is painting and organizing the high school guidance office, she said.
“It’s been in need of some clean up and painting for a long time.”
Hershberger already has painted the office blue and has patched some holes in the wall. She hopes to get in soon to organize paperwork, some that date to 2009.
She has applied to nine colleges with three more planned, and is considering a career in biology or environmental science. Or maybe gender sexuality studies.
She also is interested in ceramics and dance.
Her mom, Kathy, is a University of Michigan graduate and that is where her older brother Nathan is attending college.
Father Andrew and younger brother Aaron round out the family.
Hershberger said she likely will make these cinnamon rolls for Christmas as a tribute to her grandmother. She often made cinnamon rolls for the family, Hershberger said.
“We used to make them all the time, and I think this is the recipe,” she said, showing a hand-written page.
This recipe is easier.
Tasting the rolls, one would never realize they are vegan.
“That was my hope,” she said.