Heritage Corner will celebrate 30 years with a Christmas in July event at Heritage Corner on Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at 1069 Klotz Road.
Enter from East Gypsy Lane Road and look for the big white tent.
The schedule:
· Live entertainment from Ryan Parker noon-2 p.m.
· A visit with Santa Claus noon-2 p.m.
· Inflatable obstacle course and the “BIG” Splash
· Guided tours with a chance to win multiple raffle items.
Tickets will also be available for raffle items: one ticket for $1, six tickets for $5.
Snacks will be provided, as well as, a lemonade stand ran by Heritage clients.
For more information, call Elizabeth Eilberg at 419-728-0285.