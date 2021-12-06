Perrysburg Kiwanis Club partnered with the Salvation Army to deliver 39 Thanksgiving food baskets to Wood County families. Baskets included a turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, rolls, bread, gravy, all ingredients for green been casserole, a pumpkin pie and whipped cream. The food was purchased at Walt Churchill’s Market in Perrysburg. In the past, the club has always delivered 10 baskets at Thanksgiving but, according to Dan Wott, Perrysburg Kiwanis president, “We just noticed that, we wanted to make a big impact on the community to help those folks that really need help and support coming off a tough year.” Perrysburg Kiwanis meets twice monthly for lunch meetings. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/perrysburgkiwanis/.
