Fall Open Enrollment is the time of year to make changes to Medicare coverage.
Through Dec. 7, join a new Medicare Advantage Plan or stand-alone prescription drug (Part D) plan, or switch between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage. Any changes made during Fall Open Enrollment will take effect Jan. 1.
Two resources to assist in making these changes are listed below:
· Schedule a one-on-one virtual Medicare meeting with the Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program’s Medicare experts or attend informational webinars by following this link: https://insurance.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/odi/about-us/divisions/ohio-senior-health-insurance-information-program/resources/medicare-virtual-counseling OSHIIP can also be reached on their hotline Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. at 800-686-1578
· The Wood County Committee on Aging Inc. has OSHIIP volunteers on staff. Call now to schedule a one-on-one appointment for Nov. 3 or after by calling the Social Services Department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935. Appointments must be scheduled in advance. No walk-in appointments will be accepted at this time. Coronavirus screening questions will be asked over the phone before scheduling a Medicare consultation.