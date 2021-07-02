Partners for Clean Streams’ “Get the Lead Out” Maumee River cleanup returns this summer. Volunteers can sign up for sessions on July 10, 15, or 25 to remove fishing lines, lead lures and trash to keep Northwest Ohio’s water clean, clear and safe for humans and wildlife.
Learn more and register at https://partnersforcleanstreams.org/events/get-the-lead-out
Weather and water levels permitting, volunteers will meet at designated sites to begin the cleanup. Training and materials are provided on-site. Children who are 10 or older are welcome to participate. No prior experience is required.
Perrysburg-based Partners for Clean Streams has hosted “Get the Lead Out” cleanups for more than 15 years. In addition to providing fishing line recycling bins throughout Northwest Ohio, PCS coordinates the annual Clean Your Streams Day and Clean Your Streams 365 programs, where volunteers work together to steward and monitor local waterways.