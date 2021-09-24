Bowling Green City Schools is in dire need of paraprofessionals and substitute staff.
Board of education member Ginny Stewart listed at Tuesday’s meeting the needs submitted by every building principal.
She said 18 months ago the focus of the district was on the management of the coronavirus.
“During that time, the pandemic created many, many challenges and the needs of our students and their families have been heightened,” she said.
Now that a new school year has started, Stewart said she wanted to discuss the needs in each school building and how the community can participate.
Earlier this month, Stewart reached out to each building principal as well as the middle school pantry and food service and maintenance directors asking what their needs were.
The recurring theme was the need for paraprofessionals and substitute teachers.
“There’s a great shortage,” she said.
With the recent pay increase for paraprofessionals, the district is becoming more competitive which hopefully will attract more individuals, Stewart said.
A paraprofessional is described as someone who works with students in groups and individually during lessons, assists with lesson plans and materials, grades homework and writes progress reports.
“Anyone in the community who knows anyone who would like to be a paraprofessional or who has the ability to be a substitute teacher, please contact our HR department,” Stewart said.
Volunteers also are need in all three elementary buildings.
Conneaut Elementary could use library volunteers as well some clothing items, including boys’ and girls’ underwear, boys’ shoes and girls’ and boys’ shorts and pants in sizes XS to XL.
Kenwood Elementary is working on a sensory room and could use monetary donations to purchase equipment.
Packaged snacks, without nuts, are always welcomed at Kenwood, according to Principal Kathleen Daney. There is also a need for boys’ pants, XS to XL, as well as headphones and earbuds.
Crim Elementary needs substitutes for the cafeteria staff and recess monitors.
“He said anytime that anyone would like to give would be appreciated,” Stewart said of Principal Zeb Kellough’s requests.
Middle Principal Eric Radabaugh had a very specific supply request. His school needs 2-inch student prepper zipper binders with handles as well as #2 pencils, individual water bottles and paper cups for kids who forget their water bottles as the drinking fountains are turned off.
Homecoming at the high school has been moved outdoors, which has created a list of challenges, Stewart said.
“To make it as fun and eventful to the students as possible, you have to bring in activities where in the past you could decorate, have a dance and do fun things,” she said.
The school now is looking for food trucks, bounce houses and photo booths, she said.
Everything the committee is looking at costs money, she said.
“We are looking for monetary sponsorships for homecoming,” Stewart said.
Anyone interested in donating should contact high school Principal Dan Black.
The Junior Bobcat Basics pantry at the middle school needs clothing, hygiene items and toiletries as well as breakfast items, she said. All items are given out free of charge.
“Sometimes at the end of the week, the kids go home with food they get from Bobcat Basics so they can eat over the weekend,” Stewart said.
Monetary donations are also accepted so the pantry can help with equipment. Stewart gave examples of purchasing a cheerleading outfit for a student who can’t afford it or to pay for trips.
“This was heartbreaking for me to read, to talk to each of the principals,” Stewart said.
The need for donations and volunteers is greater than ever, and she asked the community to step up and help the kids.
“I want this to be something we can make positive for every single kid and teacher in the school, Stewart said.
The high school cafeteria is short staffed and both part-time and full-time custodial staff are needed.
Cafeteria monitors also are needed at the middle school and elementaries. The community members who visit during lunch sit with the children and give special attention they might not get at home.
Anyone willing to help is asked to contact the building principal or Dawn Dazell in the human relations department.
Stewart said she will continue reaching out prior to each month’s board meeting for anything that needs to be brought to the board’s attention.