A request is being made to the Bowling Green community for help as the district prepares to return to school full time.
The Bowling Green City Schools district is in need of substitute teachers and paraprofessionals.
Superintendent Francis Scruci noted the difficulty in filling these positions, which is now causing administrators to fill teaching roles and may prevent the preschool from returning four days a week.
“I think the kids and teachers have both been happy to be back,” he said during Tuesday’s board workshop, during which members voted to return classes to five days a week March 29.
“It hasn’t come without some bumps in the road,” he added.
“Just because we’re saying we’re going back, we have obstacles still,” Scruci said during a Wednesday conversation.
The district has a shortage of substitutes and paraprofessionals and he plans to send a district-wide email asking parents if they are interested in helping.
“We’ve asked you to do a lot this year,” he said, addressing any parents who were among the 150 people who watched the remote meeting, which was broadcast on YouTube.
He said student teachers are allowed to substitute, but that is a last resort.
A shortage of paraprofessionals will impact the preschool and prevent those children from returning full-time four days a week. They are currently in a hybrid model four days a week; Fridays are a planning day.
The Ohio Department of Education requires the district to add four paraprofessionals to meet the teacher/student ratio in order for preschool classes to return full time, Scruci said.
The requirements are that the person have a high school diploma or the equivalent of a GED.
If interested, contact Human Resources Director Dawn Dazell at the administration office.
“This is a big concern,” Scruci said.
He plans to have a resolution at Tuesday’s regular board meeting that will allow the district to hire anyone without a post-secondary degree to be a substitute teacher. This provision was signed by Gov. Mike DeWine in January.
“We need your help,” Scruci said. “Anybody who is looking for a little bit of extra money or something to do during the day … we could really use you as a substitute or paraprofessional to meet the needs of all of our students.”
There also is a shortage in bus drivers, but the training required to become certified is lengthy and citizens without a CDL cannot help, he said. Both mechanics and the transportation director are driving every day to fill the gaps, Scruci said.
There are sub bus drivers, but many are not interested in taking on a daily route, he said.
Board member Ryan Myers asked if there is an opportunity to offer incentives to substitute bus drivers to run a route.
That will be hampered by contractual language, Scruci said, and it may disrespect others who have been working for the district.
He added that transportation will look different as bus seats will again hold two people. He said he expects more parents will be dropping their child off at school.
If teachers have been in quarantine or isolation and still able to teach, the district has tried to allow them to teach from home and stream the lesson on the classroom’s whiteboard. A substitute is still needed to monitor the classroom.
When school resumes on a normal schedule March 29, teachers who have received their second vaccination shot will no longer have to quarantine.
Having a teacher give the lesson is more impactful, Scruci said.
Guidance has been changed from 6 feet to 3 feet social distancing.
The biggest hurdle will be during lunch, and he expects gyms may have to be used as an auxiliary cafeteria.
“Hopefully, it’s only going to be for the remainder of this school year,” he said. “We’ve got to get through this uncomfortable time just to the end of this school year.”
Scruci also wanted to make clear the reason why parents have been receiving letters alerting them to positive cases in the school buildings.
Schools were mandated in September to communicate cases of positive COVID-19 plus the number of quarantines taking place. A dashboard on the district’s website updates those numbers weekly.
“For parents, we are mandated to inform you when there is a positive case within the school building and to also contact you if your child is identified as someone within the contact tracing,” he said.
“When you get these letters, it is to inform you, it’s not necessarily a concern to you. But please understand, if your child is identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive, you will be notified by phone,” Scruci said. “If you do not receive a phone call, that means your son or daughter is not one of those students identified.”
He said he thinks what has caused the concern over the number of letters is that people are realizing there are a lot more cases.
“That should have been expected because when we come back, even with half of our population, we were going to see the numbers change,” Scruci said.