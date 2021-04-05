The American Red Cross is calling for donors of all blood types, especially those with type O blood, to race to give blood and help refuel the blood supply.
This spring, the Red Cross is teaming up with INDYCAR to urge people to help keep the blood supply on track by donating blood or platelets. Schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Those who come to give blood or platelets now through April 15 will be entered to win a VIP trip for four to the 2022 Indianapolis 500. The Red Cross will also enter all who come to give in April for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. Testing may also identify the presence of antibodies developed after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood product collected from COVID-19 survivors who have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for high levels of COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 patients.
Donors can expect to receive the results of their antibody test within two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or the donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. Individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway, Toledo, Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.; Tuesdays, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Bowling Green
Friday 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Bowling Green Eagles Club, 1163 N. Main St.
April 13, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Bowling Green State University Student Union
April 14, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Bowling Green State University Student Union
April 15, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Bowling Green State University Student Union
Perrysburg
Today, 2-7 p.m., Fort Meigs Elementary School, 26431 Fort Meigs Road
Wednesday, 1-7 p.m., Saint John XXIII Catholic Community, 24250 Dixie Hwy.
April 12, 3:45-8:15 p.m., Woodland Elementary School, 27979 White Road
April 15, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Owens Community College, 30335 Oregon Road
Rossford
Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Rossford United Methodist Church, 270 Dixie Hwy.