The Eastwood High School Key Club, along with Chad Albright, the Luckey American Legion Auxiliary, and the Pemberville American Legion Auxiliary, are asking for support in an effort to place wreaths on the graves of veterans at several area cemeteries during ceremonies to be held on Dec. 19.
Place an order directly from the Wreaths Across America website, or print off the attached form and mail it and payment to the Eastwood Key Club, 4900 Sugar Ridge Road, Pemberville 43450. The website is https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/162817.
This year there is a special incentive: for every two wreaths purchased, the club will get a third at no charge. All orders must be placed by Nov. 30.
For more information, email nhoward@eastwoodschools.org.