This is the 27th year of the Thayer Family Dealerships Christmas Dreams Program, which assists families with Christmas gifts for children here in Wood County.
Last year over 50 families were assisted, and this year they expect to help even more.
Raffle tickets are available to purchase for $5, and all proceeds will go toward the gift fund. Tickets are available to purchase through Wednesday at any Thayer location.
Prizes include a $200 grand prize; Bowling Green State University gear and team autographed hockey stick, football helmet and basketball; gift certificates and more from local businesses and restaurants. Stop by any Thayer location in Bowling Green to get tickets through Wednesday.
To adopt a child’s wish list, call 419-353-5751. These children need assistance:
Brad
• 8 years old
• Clothing size: 8
• Shoe size: 3
• underwear, slippers, socks, sweatpants, Legos, roblox, fortnite, Pokemon, Mario kart 8, switch game
Bailey
• 4 years old
• Clothing size: 5/6
• Shoe size: 11
• underwear 5/6, slippers, bubble bath, barbies, LOL, descendants dolls, play makeup
Alex
• 3 years old
• Clothing size: 4T
• Shoe size: 10
• Toys • flashcards, learning toys
• Winter clothes • boots, hat, coat
Rose
• 11 years old
• Clothing size: 14/16 youth
• Shoe size: 6
• Hoodies, socks, cowboy boots, drawing stuff, slime, LED lights
Lane
• 17 years old
• Clothing size: Men’s 2 XL
• Shoe size: 13
• Hat, gloves, reading (graphic novels), video game• themed things, collectables, Funko pop, Legos, crafts, science things, lounge clothing, bike
Rita
• 7 years old
• Clothing size: 10/12
• Shoe size: 2
• Hats, gloves, LOLs, anything girly, boxy girl dolls, blind bag things
Braden
• 5 years old
• Clothing size: 8/9 youth
• Shoe size: 1
• Pants, long sleeve shirts, underwear, superheros, tractors, anything outdoor, needs kids fishing pole
Blake
• 7 years old
• Clothing size: 7/8
• Shoe size: 2
• Clothes, dinosaurs, robots, Paw Patrol
Grace
• 17 years old
• Clothing size: adult small
• Shoe size: 8.5
• Ankle socks, fuzzy socks, winter sweaters, gloves/mittens, any makeup, accessories, gold color jewelry, tennis shoes, room decor with sparkly, grays, turquoise
Items can be dropped off at the Thayer Chevrolet store across from the Woodland Mall. Call 419-353-5751 with any Christmas Dreams questions.