TIFFIN – After a year hiatus because of the pandemic, the Heidelberg University School of Music & Theatre Summer Camp will be back in June. This summer’s camp offers high school students (grades 8-12) a hybrid camp experience that will foster their love of the arts and keep everyone safe.
This year’s summer camp, from June 14-18, will be a hybrid design that allows campers to customize the experience, choosing tracks in choir, instrumental and theatre or a combination of those three areas. The theatre track will feature Shakespeare in the Park-style scenes and musical theatre numbers with choreography.
All classes, rehearsals and social activities will be hosted online Monday-Thursday. Then, campers will join faculty on campus Friday to rehearse and perform an outdoor concert that brings together all of their classes from the week. All safety protocols will be strictly enforced during the campers’ time on campus.
Heidelberg music and theatre faculty will be the instructors for all of the courses and tracks.
The choir track includes Intro to Music Theory, Score Analysis, Choir, Vocal Coaching and Conducting.
The instrumental track includes Intro to Music Theory, Drill Writing, Band, Musical Improv and Conducting.
The theatre track includes Monologue Work, Audition Book, Musical Theatre, Shakespeare and Theatre Improv.
The registration deadline is May 10. Cost is $275 for campers and includes tuition, meals, a T-shirt and Heidelberg face mask.
Registration and additional information are available at www.heidelberg.edu/SMTCamp or by emailing Camp Director Elizabeth Tracy at etracy@heidelberg.edu.