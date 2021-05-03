The Ohio Department of Higher Education has awarded Heidelberg University and Terra State Community College Choose Ohio First grants.
Terra State in Fremont has been awarded a Choose Ohio First grant from the Ohio Department of Higher Education totaling $562,500. The funds will be used towards student scholarships for those enrolled in the College’s healthcare programs. The average award per student, based on need, could go as high as $3,125.
The Choose Ohio First Scholarship is designed to significantly strengthen Ohio’s competitiveness within science, technology, engineering, mathematics and medicine (STEMM) disciplines and STEMM education.
Terra State’s Choose Ohio First grant is dedicated to the goal of filling current workforce demand in the healthcare field, as well as giving students opportunities for employment immediately upon graduation. The scholarship will target students living in rural neighborhoods, those classified as low-income, those living in opportunity zones and women.
Terra State offers degrees and certificates in numerous healthcare fields including nursing, medical assisting, health information technology, health care administration, phlebotomy and physical therapy assistant.
“We are excited to offer another opportunity to serve our students. This scholarship opportunity directly aligns with our strategic plan by strengthening our academic programs and prioritizing student progress, as well as creating successful professionals that meet talent and workforce needs,” said President Ron Schumacher.
The program will start in the fall semester. Students within the scholarship program will be in a cohort, taking classes together through the duration of their program.
Funds will be prioritized to students with the greatest need. To apply to Terra State, visit Terra.edu/Apply.
Heidelberg in Tiffin received a $450,450 grant.
The grant funds will provide scholarships to Pell-eligible students who are majoring in biology, chemistry, biochemistry, health science, exercise science and computer science, as well as science and math education, according to Tony Bourne, vice president of enrollment management and marketing.
“The support from the state of Ohio for keeping talented students learning and working in our state helps further Heidelberg’s commitment to opportunity,” Bourne said. “By supporting students with the most financial need, we’re able to keep costs down and help students gain employment in high-demand fields after graduation.”
Heidelberg will utilize the grant funds to award 23 scholarships per year over the four years of the program.