TIFFIN – The Heidelberg University School of Music & Theatre Summer Camp has announced that this year’s camp has been upgraded.
Previously, the camp was planning to offer high school students (grades 8-12) a hybrid camp experience of four days virtual and one day in-person. But in accordance with state and local guidance and due to increased vaccination rates, the camp is replacing its original plans with an in-person, two-day on-campus experience on June 17 and June 18.
The new format is similar in design to an honor band and choir summer music festival, said Elizabeth Tracy, director of the Community Music School and camp organizer.
“We’re offering the same camp, the same in-person experience, now you just get twice as much,” Tracy said.
Campers will still have the opportunity to customize their schedule by choosing up to two tracks among choir, band and theatre, and a number of elective seminars. The camp experience will culminate with a performance at the East Green Amphitheatre on June 18.
On-campus housing will not be available.
The registration deadline is May 24. Cost is $275 for campers and includes tuition, meals, shirt and a face mask.
For more information visit www.heidelberg.edu/SMTCamp or email Tracy at etracy@heidelberg.edu.