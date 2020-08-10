TIFFIN — DoHee Kim-Appel, associate professor of graduate counseling at Heidelberg University, has been appointed president-elect of the Ohio Counseling Association, the professional organization representing all licensed counselors and those in graduate training to become counselors.
Adrianne Johnson, past president of the Ohio Counseling Association and chair of OCA’s Nominations/Elections committee, made the announcement in June.
Kim-Appel, who joined Heidelberg’s faculty in 2018, has served in leadership roles with the Ohio Association of Counselor Education and Supervision and the Ohio Substance Abuse Disorders Professionals interest group, both divisions of the OCA.
She assumed her new office July 1 and will become president of the OCA on July 1, 2021. The OCA offers counselors an opportunity for professional networking, advocacy and professional development.
Kim-Appel has several certifications and licenses, including the Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor – Supervision, the Independent Marriage and Family Therapist – Supervision, the Licensed Independent Chemical Dependency Counselor, Board-Certified Art Therapist and the National Certified Counselor. She is also an approved supervisor of the American Association of Marriage and Family Therapy.
She received her Ph.D. from the University of Akron, and master’s degrees from UA and Ursuline College. She has decades of experience in the field of behavior health, working with diverse populations of clients across a spectrum of emotional and substance-related issues, including youth, individuals, couples and families.