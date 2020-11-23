TIFFIN – The trustees has approved the Heidelberg Tuition Guarantee that locks in tuition costs over a student’s four years of study at the undergraduate level.
“Effective immediately, the tuition rate current students are paying this academic year will remain in place for the remainder of their four years of study at Heidelberg,” said Tony Bourne, vice president for Enrollment Management and Marketing. “Essentially, this means that juniors will have one more year, sophomores two more years and freshman three more years at the current tuition rate. Freshmen entering in the fall 2021 will pay the 2021-22 tuition rate all four years of their program of study.”
The university will set a new four-year Heidelberg Tuition Guarantee price for all new incoming students who enroll beginning next fall, and reset this pricing guarantee for each incoming fall cohort going forward. There are also specific guidelines for transfer students, students who re-enroll and those who extend their program of study beyond four years.
With tuition locked in over four years, the total cost for a degree at Heidelberg will drop below the cost of many of the large state schools in Ohio and will remain below the cost of most private institutions across the Midwest.
Over the past five years, Heidelberg has averaged an annual tuition increase of 2.7% – just below the national average of 2.9%. This means that tuition increases approximately 9% by a student’s senior year. In real dollars, this four-year set tuition structure will save students and families thousands of dollars at current rates.
Heidelberg will continue its annual practice of evaluating and setting possible increases in room, board and fees each year; these costs do not automatically increase each year.