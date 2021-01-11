TIFFIN – As part of Heidelberg University’s promise to provide access to all students, the offices of Admission and Financial Aid have announced a new scholarship opportunity for incoming and current students. Starting this fall, Heidelberg will award a new Diversity & Inclusion Scholarship.
“This scholarship will remove financial barriers that too often limit the enrollment of talented and hard-working underrepresented students of color at Heidelberg,” said Tony Bourne, vice president for Enrollment and Marketing. “We’ve committed to creating opportunities for diversity on our campus and this is one step in providing these scholarship recipients a chance to make a real impact in our community, in the classroom and beyond.”
The new scholarship supports the funding of full-tuition costs for four students. Once awarded, this scholarship remains with the student for the duration of their time at Heidelberg.
The application on Heidelberg’s website http://www.heidelberg.edu will remain open until the end of March, with recipients being notified of their award by mid-April.
Winners of the scholarship will be chosen based on identification as a member of an underrepresented student population, displayed academic potential, quality of response to a writing prompt, and demonstrated commitment to community involvement and engagement.