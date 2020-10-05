TIFFIN – Heidelberg University is again ranked among the top colleges and universities in two categories in U.S. News & World Report’s annual national survey.
In the rankings released in September, Heidelberg is listed No. 21 in the top tier among best regional colleges in the Midwest and No. 8 on the list of “best value” schools regionally. Placement on the “best value” list confirms that Heidelberg provides a high-quality education at an affordable price. The list considers the percentage of need-based financial aid and the average cost after financial aid is awarded.
Heidelberg also is listed as a “top performer” on U.S. News’s Social Mobility list, coming in at No. 13 in the Midwest Regional Colleges category. Social Mobility measures how well schools graduate students who receive federal Pell Grants.
This year’s U.S. News survey demonstrates that Heidelberg continues to rank among the best colleges in value and academic preparation.
“Our focus is on creating opportunity for hard-working students across the Midwest, regardless of the student’s background,” said Tony Bourne, vice president for Enrollment Management and Marketing.
Just as an education is one of the most significant investments families make, Heidelberg continues to invest in student success by meeting their needs both academically and financially, Bourne said.
Heidelberg has worked to continually improve in these areas by prioritizing academic programs that lead to the best employment opportunities. The university takes a holistic approach to enrollment, offering a test-optional admission option for students who feel their ACT/SAT scores might not reflect their academic ability. Additionally, Heidelberg increased its academic scholarships this year with opportunities including music and theatre participation, out-of-state students and alumni family awards. Scholarships, along with grants and other financial aid opportunities, help students bridge the gap between their family’s resources and the cost of attending college, Bourne said.
Rankings such as those released by U.S. News help students and families make the important decision about where to invest in themselves.