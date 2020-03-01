Heidelberg designated Military-Friendly School - Sentinel-Tribune: Community

Heidelberg designated Military-Friendly School

Posted: Sunday, March 1, 2020 9:01 pm

Heidelberg designated Military-Friendly School

TIFFIN – The 2020-21 Military Friendly Schools list has been released, and Heidelberg University is among the colleges and universities recognized for providing excellent choices and educational opportunities for veterans, their spouses and the military community.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,000 schools participated in the 2020-21 survey with 695 earning the designation. Those schools will be included in a list that will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine. This is the 10th year the list has been published.

Posted in , on Sunday, March 1, 2020 9:01 pm.

