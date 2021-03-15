TIFFIN – Heidelberg University is on the 2021-22 Military Friendly Schools list, being recognized for providing excellent educational choices, opportunities and service for veterans, their spouses and the military community.
Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. This year, more than 1,200 schools participated in the survey with 747 earning the designation. Those schools will be included in a list that will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com. This is the 11th year the list has been published.
“We are proud of our history of working with veteran and active duty military students to ensure they have opportunities to earn a Heidelberg University degree in a seamless process,” said Tony Bourne, vice president of Enrollment Management and Marketing. “Heidelberg continues to provide service members and their families individual attention to make sure credits are transferred, VA benefits are applied and degree paths are clear from the outset.”
Heidelberg regularly works directly with veterans who are looking to begin or return to college, meeting them on their timeline, working with them one-on-one to provide resources and assuring that they receive the academic benefits to which they are entitled.