The summer heat has arrived early, sizzling area plants, gardens and grass.
Already in early June, temperatures have reached the high 80s. With the early heat blast comes problems for plants and vegetables growing in the garden, along with the lawn.
Theresa Hoen, co-owner of Hoen’s Garden Center & Landscaping in Holland, said the heat causes more potential for spider mites. Spider mites, along with other pests, can feed on plants and cause them to die.
Hoen said there are products out there that can help plants fight off pests before they become a problem.
“There’s a lot of granular products that are more of a preventive. It’s a systemic type application that builds the plant up so it can help the plant ward off pesticides,” Hoen said.
She said the granular products will not help existing conditions. Granular products are added to the soil while they are planted or can be added to existing plants before the problem occurs. Hoen recommends using garden sprays to help with any current condition of the plant.
Gene Klotz, owner of Klotz Floral & Garden Center, said the heat can cause issues with vegetable plants.
For example, Klotz said that tomatoes can experience blossom end rot. He said blossom end rot is when tomatoes start to turn black on the bottom due to a calcium and water deficiency.
Calcium is moved through the plant when there is enough moisture supply around the plant. The heat can dry up the soil and will cause tomatoes to grow with blossom end rot.
Klotz said he offers his customers calcium lime to help prevent the calcium deficiency.
Different products can help plants with the problems the heat can bring to them. Most importantly in the heat, plants need to be watered daily.
If plants start to wilt a bit due to a lack of moisture, they are still fine. As long as the plant isn’t completely wilted and shriveled, it is healthy for the plant to wilt a bit.
“It’s not bad to see them wilt, if it’s from wilting just because they’re dry. It makes them stretch out their roots and go for more moisture,” Klotz said.
Klotz said people should water more thoroughly in the heat. He also said to try and not get the leaves wet. Plants don’t need to be watered more often than usual in the heat.
Hoen said that plants should be watered in the early morning or early evening. It is best to avoid watering the plants when the temperatures are at its highest for the day.
The same can be said for lawn care. Bryan Joseph, co-owner of D&D Landscaping Supply, said watering your lawn before the high heat of the day can help keep it green and healthy.
Along with water, Joseph recommended fertilizing the lawn to keep it healthy.
“Any kind of slow-release nitrogen fertilizer will help the lawn stay green,” he said.
Any dryness that comes with the heat can turn the grass “dormant” and brown. Different fungus could also turn your lawn brown. Joseph said if you are worried about any brown spots on your lawn, it is best to call a professional and have it looked at.
The issues gardens and lawns have with the heat can be mitigated with constant care. Overall, the heat is good for plants.
“This heat is actually good for them. They really take off and start growing,” Klotz said.