Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague held a stakeholder roundtable at Riker Farm Seed in Bowling Green on Wednesday to highlight his recently announced Ohio Gains initiative. State Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, the Wood County Farm Bureau and other ag community members participated in the discussion. The conversation focused on how Ohio Gains will modernize the Ag-LINK program to better meet the capital needs of Ohio’s farmers, agribusinesses and agricultural co-operatives.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Special Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Owner of Perrysburg auto dealership pleads guilty to theft
- BG police investigate shooting; one man hospitalized
- Elmwood gets historic win over Eastwood at home in pivotal conference matchup
- Kimberley Lyn Ringler
- New subdivision approved in Perrysburg
- BGSU launches two-year Doctor of Physical Therapy program, the only of its kind in Ohio
- Man sentenced for soliciting sex with undercover officer
- Man arrested for drug trafficking in BG
- Some voices do not represent Perrysburg schools
- BG lot where shootings occurred will be closed
Videos
Collections
- Eastwood vs Elmwood, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021
- BG vs Maumee, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021
- BG vs Liberty Center, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021
- Perrysburg vs Northview, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021
- Eastwood vs Rossford, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021
- Perrysburg vs Springfield, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021
- Eastwood vs Lake, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021
- BGSU vs Akron, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021
- Perrysburg vs Anthony Wayne, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021
- Elmwood vs Allen East, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021