Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague held a stakeholder roundtable at Riker Farm Seed in Bowling Green on Wednesday to highlight his recently announced Ohio Gains initiative. State Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, the Wood County Farm Bureau and other ag community members participated in the discussion. The conversation focused on how Ohio Gains will modernize the Ag-LINK program to better meet the capital needs of Ohio’s farmers, agribusinesses and agricultural co-operatives.

