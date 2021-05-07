The Wood County Museum is offering a new virtual program in partnership with the North Baltimore Public Library.
The first Virtual History Series program will be available online, free of charge, on Thursday at noon via Zoom and is presented by Scott Gross, a Wood County Historical Society board member.
Gross’ program is “Whippets, Clippers, and Larks: The Story of D. D. Gross Motor Sales.” This presentation provides a nostalgic overview of the D.D. Gross Motor Sales business –which includes research, photographs, “automobilia,” along with first-hand stories from past employees and customers. The business began by selling Willy’s Overland automobiles and went on to sell Packard’s and Studebakers, before closing in 1972.
Contact the North Baltimore Public Library for Zoom Log-In information at 419-257-3621.
For more information visit woodcountyhistory.org.
The Virtual History Series is presented by Edwin and Irma Wolf and Lynn and Betty Wineland. Support for the Virtual History Series is in thanks of the many tea card holders of the Tea & Talk Series.
Questions can be directed to the museum by calling 419-352-0967 or emailing marketing@woodcountyhistory.org