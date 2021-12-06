PERRYSBURG — The Perrysburg High School Select Strings will present a Midwest preview concert on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the PHS auditorium, 13385 Roachton Road, for the entire Perrysburg community.
The public is invited to attend the free concert and support the high school orchestra students. Selections will include music from Repetto, Janacek, Rosenhouse, Rutter, Balmages and Newbold.
Under the direction of Michael Smith, Ed.S., orchestra director, Perrysburg Schoolsthe strings will perform at a music education conference in Chicago later this month. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Midwest Clinic.
“The students in Select Strings have been working extremely hard for this performance since the summer,” Smith said. “The Midwest Clinic performance will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the students. I hope you will come to the preview concert.”